Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

‘Chef Swap at The Beach’ announces second season; Surfside Beach chef to host

Chef Mason Zeglen, Johanna Wilson Jones and Dylan Foster
Chef Mason Zeglen, Johanna Wilson Jones and Dylan Foster(MUSE | Source: Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who loved the first season of “Chef Swap at The Beach” are in luck.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced the TV show has been renewed for a second season, and this year it will have a new host.

Chef Mason Zeglen, the owner of Milk & Honey Coffee Café in Surfside Beach, will host the new season of the show. Not only does he know the Grand Strand region, but he’s previously appeared on TV shows like “Guys Grocery Games” and Dan Levy’s “The Big Brunch.”

“It’s an honor to have been chosen to host the second season of ‘Chef Swap,’” Zeglen said. “There’s an abundance of culinary talent along the Grand Strand and this series not only showcases the incredible stories of our local chefs, but shines a light on the unique flavors of our region.”

PAST COVERAGE | Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants

Chef Swap at The Beach takes the top chefs from Myrtle Beach and takes them out of their kitchens and into another chef’s domain. They will then use the ingredients at that location to create a dish with only 60 minutes on the clock.

Veteran judges Johanna Wilson Jones and Dylan Foster will return for the second season.

Along with a new host, there will be several additional changes that viewers can expect in the upcoming season.

The chefs and restaurants have not been announced for season two but it will feature 14 local chefs over the course of seven episodes.

It will air on the Cooking Channel in Spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
A federal jury convicted Quillan Inman, 33, of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Lumberton gang member convicted on gun charges
SCDOT said it happened at 7:27 a.m. on Highway 501 South at Highway 544, closing two left...
Crash causing backups on Highway 501 in Conway area cleared
Matthew Durell
Kidnapping suspect in Florence County custody following arrest in Florida

Latest News

Holiday string lights generic
Rainy forecast cancels, postpones holiday events in Grand Strand on Saturday
Lee Brice will play on the Coors Light Main Stage for the four-day festival next year.
Lee Brice to take the stage at Carolina Country Music Fest
Showers return to the forecast for the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Warmer & wet weekend on tap
Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. faces a slew of charges, including two counts of attempted...
Man charged with shooting Robeson County deputies expected to appear in court