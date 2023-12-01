‘Chef Swap at The Beach’ announces second season; Surfside Beach chef to host

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who loved the first season of “Chef Swap at The Beach” are in luck.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced the TV show has been renewed for a second season, and this year it will have a new host.

Chef Mason Zeglen, the owner of Milk & Honey Coffee Café in Surfside Beach, will host the new season of the show. Not only does he know the Grand Strand region, but he’s previously appeared on TV shows like “Guys Grocery Games” and Dan Levy’s “The Big Brunch.”

“It’s an honor to have been chosen to host the second season of ‘Chef Swap,’” Zeglen said. “There’s an abundance of culinary talent along the Grand Strand and this series not only showcases the incredible stories of our local chefs, but shines a light on the unique flavors of our region.”

PAST COVERAGE | Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants

Chef Swap at The Beach takes the top chefs from Myrtle Beach and takes them out of their kitchens and into another chef’s domain. They will then use the ingredients at that location to create a dish with only 60 minutes on the clock.

Veteran judges Johanna Wilson Jones and Dylan Foster will return for the second season.

Along with a new host, there will be several additional changes that viewers can expect in the upcoming season.

The chefs and restaurants have not been announced for season two but it will feature 14 local chefs over the course of seven episodes.

It will air on the Cooking Channel in Spring 2024.

