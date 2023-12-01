Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Amazon offering Prime Student members $25 flights for the holidays

FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.
FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.(Igor Jovalev via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon’s student subscription members will have the option to book select domestic flights for $25 this holiday season.

According to Amazon, the limited-time deal is good for one round trip or one-way domestic tickets for flights in the U.S. between early December and mid-January for its Prime Student members.

The offer is in partnership with StudentUniverse, a discount travel booking site for students.

The discounted rates can be up to $500 off the retail value of a ticket. It is subject to availability and flight destinations, according to Amazon.

About 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during the promotion from 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 through 12 a.m. PST and Dec. 7, as 1,000 tickets will be released daily.

The offer is good for one ticket per Amazon Prime Student member and one passenger per booking.

More information about this offer can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Holiday string lights generic
Rainy forecast cancels, postpones holiday events in Grand Strand on Saturday
A federal jury convicted Quillan Inman, 33, of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Lumberton gang member convicted on gun charges
SCDOT said it happened at 7:27 a.m. on Highway 501 South at Highway 544, closing two left...
Crash causing backups on Highway 501 in Conway area cleared

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Marion County Animal Control seeks information in possible dog fighting ring investigation
Newborn test positive for drugs in Marion County; mother charged, deputies say
‘Chef Swap at The Beach’ announces second season; Surfside Beach chef to host
Lee Brice to take the stage at Carolina Country Music Fest
Marlboro County man previously convicted on drug charges arrested again