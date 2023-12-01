Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating

A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky are investigating an early Friday morning fire that killed two children.

According to the Martin County Coroner’s Office, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old died in the fire.

Authorities said they were called to a home around 9 a.m. for a reported house fire on Tug River Road in the Turkey Creek area of Martin County.

When fire crews arrived, they reported fierce flames coming from the home. They were able to help a woman escape the residence who was treated for smoke inhalation.

But 4-year-old Greyson Marcum and 1-year-old Jason Lee Mollette were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

The Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department said it’s not yet been determined how the fire started, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Holiday string lights generic
Rainy forecast cancels, postpones holiday events in Grand Strand on Saturday
A federal jury convicted Quillan Inman, 33, of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Lumberton gang member convicted on gun charges
SCDOT said it happened at 7:27 a.m. on Highway 501 South at Highway 544, closing two left...
Crash causing backups on Highway 501 in Conway area cleared

Latest News

Newborn test positive for drugs in Marion County; mother charged, deputies say
‘Chef Swap at The Beach’ announces second season; Surfside Beach chef to host
Marlboro County man previously convicted on drug charges arrested again
Lee Brice to take the stage at Carolina Country Music Fest