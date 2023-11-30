Thursday marks last day of 2023 hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With no current activity or chances of development, the 2023 Hurricane season is essentially over.

The last day of the season is Thursday, ending an active year for named storms.

In total, there were 19 named storms and one unnamed storm, ranking fourth for most-named storms in a year.

With that being said, only two of those named storms made landfall: Hurricane Idalia and Tropical Storm Ophelia, both of which made impacts in the Carolinas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures in Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Idalia

The year wasn’t originally forecasted to be as active, however, researchers upped their predictions.

The next hurricane season will start June 1.

