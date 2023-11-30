This Is Carolina: Senior pageant redefines the age of beauty

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Watch out Miss World America, there’s a newish pageant in town.

Ms. Senior World is a pageant designed for women in their 50s, 60s, and 70s.

“This pageant gives us the opportunity to say I’m not done yet,” said Dreisa Sherrill. “It is women supporting women and trying very hard to make a difference in the world.”

Sherrill became the first Ms. Senior World 60s when the organization launched in 2021.

“The types of things that we do is we work with veterans organizations, we work with local charities. Just a variety of things that the crown and sash will open the door for,” said Sherrill.

Sherrill worked the pageant circuit in college and then stayed on to coach, judge, direct and entertain.

She is now the Director of Recruitment and National Winners Liaison for the Ms. Senior World organization. Forty years later, she decided to return to the stage to set a good example.

“If I’m going to help these ladies, I need to practice what I preach,” she said.

Sherrill also encourages other women to experience the same fulfilling opportunities.

“I tried it, enjoyed it, then I won,” said Christiane Dufour Bergheim.

Seventy-one-year-old Bergheim is Sherrill’s good friend and Ms. Senior World 70s 2023.

“It was not easy. I have more respect for dancers now. We have to have the interview and we have to show our clothes. I was very daring and wore a bathing suit,” said Bergheim.

Bergheim, who represented her native France, never competed in a pageant until now.

She wowed the judges during the two-day event not only with her style and wisdom but also with her walk. She sashayed to her favorite song, “She’s a Lady” by Tom Jones.

The queens gladly showed off their bedazzled hardware, professional pictures and sashes that Bergheim will also fill with lapel pins. The pins will represent the special appearances and service projects that she will do throughout her reign.

“Wherever I need to be I’ll be there,” smiled Bergheim.

She’ll also have to document her experience in a scrapbook, so she can cherish the special memories and friendships that she’ll make along the way.

“I’m hoping to help other ladies who are in the same situation like I am. I’m by myself so to get out and do things and embrace life,” said Bergheim. “I enjoy every moment of it.”

“We encourage anybody at any age to explore the world of pageantry, especially if you’re a senior. It can be a very wonderful and rewarding opportunity,” said Sherrill.

