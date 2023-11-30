Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Surfside Beach planning, zoning leader resigns; department faces several key vacancies

The town of Surfside Beach
The town of Surfside Beach(WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One department in the town of Surfside Beach has some major roles to fill.

The town announced on Thursday that the Planning, Building and Zoning Director Sabrina Adair turned in her resignation effective immediately.

There are four other vacant positions in the department, including planning director, building official, permit technician and building inspector.

MORE INFORMATION | Surfside Beach Job Postings

“We are committed to expeditiously filling these positions and acknowledge your patience and understanding while we work towards identifying a permanent solution,” the town posted.

The town said to ensure uninterrupted service to clients, it has arranged for SafeBuilt, the firm it already partners with, to provide support from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for all planning, building and zoning requirements.

WMBF News has reached out to the Surfside Beach town administrator to see if he could provide a reason for Adair’s resignation. He said he would be able to provide more information on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Vanessa Ann Brantley
Ex-Marion County disability, special needs board employee accused of stealing from vulnerable adults
A sign at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.
Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

Student suspended after drugs, gun found in car on campus
Florence County kidnapping suspect in custody following arrest in Florida
Florence police make arrest in weekend homicide investigation
Latirian Amez Brown
Florence police make arrest in weekend homicide investigation
Christiane Dufour Bergheim crowned Ms. Senior World 70s 2023 and Dreisa Sherrill crowned Ms....
This Is Carolina: Senior pageant redefines the age of beauty