Surfside Beach planning, zoning leader resigns; department faces several key vacancies

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One department in the town of Surfside Beach has some major roles to fill.

The town announced on Thursday that the Planning, Building and Zoning Director Sabrina Adair turned in her resignation effective immediately.

There are four other vacant positions in the department, including planning director, building official, permit technician and building inspector.

MORE INFORMATION | Surfside Beach Job Postings

“We are committed to expeditiously filling these positions and acknowledge your patience and understanding while we work towards identifying a permanent solution,” the town posted.

The town said to ensure uninterrupted service to clients, it has arranged for SafeBuilt, the firm it already partners with, to provide support from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for all planning, building and zoning requirements.

WMBF News has reached out to the Surfside Beach town administrator to see if he could provide a reason for Adair’s resignation. He said he would be able to provide more information on Friday.

