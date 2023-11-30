Seven years later a father stands at the scene where his son died seeking answers

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A pickup truck, a grieving father and a handwritten sign with “11/29/16″ scrawled on it stand on the side of a Goose Creek road.

It’s now been seven years since 20-year-old Nicholas Valentine, was shot and killed in his car at a Goose Creek apartment Complex.

Each year since, his father, Paul, goes to the scene and holds a sign begging for information and this year was no different.

“Somebody knows something and these people that killed my son live around here and if they killed someone and got away with it what’s to stop them from hurting someone else?” Paul Valentine said.

In the weeks following his son’s death, he says Nicholas’s girlfriend told him she was having Nicholas’s baby.

“It just kills me when he tells me he wants to go to heaven so he can see his daddy,” Paul Valentine said.

Two men were arrested and charged with the murder of Nicholas Valentine but a year later, their charges were dropped.

Paul Valentine is offering $10,000 to anyone who has information on the murder of his son.

He says he hopes someone will come forward, not just for his family, but for the safety of the community.

