Rainy forecast cancels, postpones holiday events in Grand Strand on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The rainy Saturday forecast has forced Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach to make changes to some fun holiday activities.

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team predicts the best chances of rain will arrive late Saturday and continue into early Sunday morning.

MYRTLE BEACH

The city announced on Thursday that all planned events for the Family Fun Festival at Winter Wonderland at the Beach have been called off, which includes the drone show.

But there will still be plenty of holiday fun happening this weekend in Myrtle Beach.

On Friday, the tree lighting, Art Walk and Polar Express events will continue as scheduled at the Winter Wonderland at the Beach.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, there will be holiday music from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Plyler Park and Santa Claus will also be back at Winter Wonderland.

SURFSIDE BEACH

In Surfside Beach, the Tree Lighting Festival has been rescheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday due to the predicted rain forecast.

On Monday, the event will include performances by the Lakewood Elementary School Chorus and the Entertainers Band.

The tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m.

