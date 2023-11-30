Police identify suspect wanted in Thanksgiving Day stabbing in McColl

MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) – A fight on Thanksgiving Day turned violent at a home in McColl, and now officers are searching for the suspect, according to the police department.

Police announced on Thursday that 48-year-old Billy Quick is wanted for attempted murder.

Officers were called on Thanksgiving to a home in the 400 block of South Main Street for a report of a person who was severely hurt after a stabbing/cutting incident.

When police arrived, they found the victim who had a severe laceration to a large part of his left torso area.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he received extensive medical care but has since been released and expected to make a full recovery, according to the McColl Police Department.

An investigation found that the victim and Quick had a heated argument which led to the stabbing.

The suspect then ran from the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on Quick’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator C. Bulusan at 843-523-5223 or 843-479-9999. Callers can remain anonymous.

