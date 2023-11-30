Pawleys Island looks to alleviate flooding issues with $250K in state funds

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders from across Georgetown County spoke on the status of their economy and future plans at the State of Georgetown County on Wednesday.

Officials from Georgetown County, the City of Georgetown, the Town of Andrews, and Pawleys Island said they’re in strong shape to keep bringing in businesses, new developments, and more residents. They also all said they’re looking forward to more intergovernmental collaborations throughout the county.

The town administrator for Pawleys Island, Daniel Newquist, spoke on behalf of the town. He focused on Hurricane Ian’s damage and preventing future flooding.

“Beach management is a huge priority in terms of our beachfront, the dune system is a major ongoing priority,” Newquist said. “But then, our drainage system and flood mitigation system not just during storm events, but the ongoing King Tide situation.”

Brittany Miller, co-owner of Lemon Drops in Downtown Pawleys, said she’s heard stories of devastating damage done to people’s homes.

Located right off the island, she said she’s only dealt with flooding during a hurricane. However, she said flooding is a frequent issue for some of her customers.

“There could be some improvements made now,” Miller said.

Not waiting to start making changes is also what Newquist wants to see. He said Pawleys Island sees street flooding 30 to 40 days a year, which is more frequent than it used to be. Both Newquist and locals said they’re concerned that without solutions, it could get worse.

“I definitely think it could increase in the future,” Miller said. “It’s already a problem, so getting right to it would be good, and long term would be even better to prevent damaged houses.”

In the short term, Newquist said the town will receive $250,000 from the state budget to start implementing solutions to flooding issues from the King Tides, such as putting back-flow preventers on some pipes.

“What that does is it allows rainwater to drain out, but it does not allow the salt water from the creek to come in through the storm drain system,” he said.

He said he hopes they can start fixing the problem while waiting for grant funds to conduct a study to find a long-term solution.

“We don’t know some of those answers yet like how long, how much work do we have to do, how much is this going to cost,” Newquist said. “I look forward to this report next year. I think I’ll have a lot more information to share”

Newquist said grants are crucial for a town as small as Pawleys Island. He said he also hopes to secure funds for a clean-up project in the marsh to get rid of the rest of the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.