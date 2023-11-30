Submit a Tip
Meals on Wheels of Horry County temporarily suspends service as search for new location continues

Nonprofit dedicated to providing fresh meals to home-bound seniors only has six weeks left to...
Nonprofit dedicated to providing fresh meals to home-bound seniors only has six weeks left to find new home after rent will nearly double.(SOURCE: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -After months of trying to secure a new home for its operation, Meals on Wheels of Horry County & Georgetown County announced they will have to suspend services with the current lease expiring and no new location.

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization that visits hundreds of elderly, homebound, and terminally ill people. Volunteers make homemade meals in the Meals on Wheels Facility and then deliver the meal boxes in person. All services are free.

The non-profit announced on Facebook that new applications will no longer be accepted, effective immediately, and soon they will no longer be able to serve the current community members.

“We are no longer accepting new applications for meals. As of [December 15] we will be temporarily suspending services until Jesus provides our next location,” the post read.

The organization moved into its temporary home in August 2022 while still looking for a permanent place to settle.

Meals on Wheels of Horry County is funded by donations and their rent is currently $3,500 with the rent nearly doubling to $6,000, leading to them needing a new home if they are to continue serving the senior community.

There is no date for when services will begin again.

You can help Meals On Wheels by donating to their building fund, click here to help.

