Lumberton High School student suspended after drugs, gun found in car on campus

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A Lumberton teen is facing a year suspension from Lumberton High School after administrators found drugs, paraphernalia, and a gun in his car on school property.

The 17-year-old student’s car was searched after a teacher told administrators the student smelled like marijuana. During the search, they found a handgun, marijuana, and a scale. LHS administrators immediately called the police to report the discovery.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County is committed to ensuring safe learning environments on our campuses across the district,” said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Sealey.

Sealey said the gun never made it into the building and no injuries were reported.

“We continue to encourage students and staff members to speak up if they have any information concerning weapons or safety issues on our campuses,” said Sealey.

The student will face a year-long suspension. There is no report of criminal charges at this time.

