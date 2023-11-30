Lumberton gang member convicted on gun charges

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Lumberton man is facing prison time after being convicted on gun charges this week.

A federal jury convicted Quillan Inman, 33, of being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Inman is a previous felon and gang member.

Inman was originally charged when Robeson County deputies tried to stop a car he was a passenger in on Nov. 14, 2020.

The sheriff’s office said the Toyota Corolla would not stop on West Carthage Road, sparking a chase that ended on Valtlee Drive.

Evidence at trial shows the Corolla went over 90 mph during the chase. Once the car stopped, Inman got out, and a deputy saw the handle of a handgun sticking out of his hoodie pocket.

The deputy immediately cuffed Inman, who prosecutors said tried to reach for the gun as the deputy patted him down.

Investigators found three more guns in the car, prosecutors said.

Inman faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced. He was previously convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

It is unclear when Inman will be sentenced.

