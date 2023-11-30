Longs-area bar remains open despite a long history of crime. What can be done?

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police have responded to G Spot Arcade Bar and Grill at least 28 times since 2006 for drugs, assaults and shootings, and that does not include the latest round of shootings.

Police responded to several shots fired outside of the bar on Friday and a fatal shooting of a 22-year-old inside the bar earlier this year.

WMBF News asked 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson what many in the Longs community have echoed, when is enough enough?

Richardson said his hands are tied until Horry County police decide to investigate the bar as a nuisance.

“It may be that they don’t feel whatever’s happened has risen to the level of a nuisance. Right now it’s just too soon to tell,” Richardson said. “I haven’t gotten any request to look at nuisance for G Spot. We leave it up to them to determine what a nuisance is, and if they believe they want some help with it, they’ll come and tell us.”

Richardson said he had seen it happen before. Horry County police asked for his help back in 2017 after dozens of calls to G Spot spanning over the years.

That led to a temporary injunction which would have temporarily shut down the bar, but the previous owners agreed to a set of safety rules for three years to stay open.

WMBF News asked Horry County police if they’re looking into the recent issues, and they said they do not have anything to add or share right now.

WMBF also spoke with the G Spot’s new owner, who said the fatal shooting did not happen under his watch, and they are changing the bar’s name and working on safety measures.

As of now, no arrests have been made in either the shots fired incident or the deadly shooting.

