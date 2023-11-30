Kidnapping suspect in Florence County custody following arrest in Florida

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A kidnapping suspect is back in Florence County after he was arrested earlier this month in Florida.

Matthew Durell was wanted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on several charges including kidnapping and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on May 12 in Timmonsville, where investigators said Durell physically carried a victim away by force while he was armed with a machete.

Durell is also accused of injuring the victim while also stealing the victim’s credit card and using it to make fraudulent purchases.

He was extradited to Florence County and booked into jail on Monday.

Durell is being held on a $30,000 bond.

