Florence police make arrest in weekend homicide investigation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A 22-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to a homicide investigation in Florence.

Police arrested Latirian Brown on Thursday and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting early Saturday morning, when officers found Jaizon Page body in the 1500 block of Heritage Lane.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the community in providing information that led to this arrest,” the police department posted.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, but they are glad to have made this arrest so quickly.

