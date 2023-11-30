FIRST ALERT: Another cold morning ahead of weekend changes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to another cold & frosty morning. You’ll need the extra layers one more morning before changes arrive for the weekend.

TODAY

Northeast winds will be weaker today, allowing for our temperatures to climb a little bit more throughout the day. Despite starting below-freezing for many locations, temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s this afternoon with a few more clouds.

Despite a cold start this morning, we're looking at a warmer afternoon today. (WMBF)

As we head into the weekend, we will begin to see warmer air pump back into the Carolinas.

FRIDAY

Winds will shift out of the east to the south throughout the day on Friday, allowing for warmer temperatures to return back to the forecast. One of the more noticeable changes will be our temperatures Friday morning. We will start Friday 10-15° warmer than the previous couple of mornings, making only a light jacket needed for a couple of you.

We're warmer for Friday, but clouds increase with an isolated shower. (WMBF)

Clouds will continue to increase Friday but that won’t stop the warmer weather. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 60s to near 70° tomorrow afternoon. As we stay warm and cloudy, we will begin to bring back rain chances to the forecast.

The Loris Christmas Parade looks to be good to go with cloudy skies and an isolated shower at 20%. (WMBF)

Thankfully, the latest data continues to suggest Friday will be drier with just an isolated shower chance throughout the day at 20%.

WEEKEND CHANGES

There’s no doubt that our best rain chance arrives late Saturday and continues into early Sunday morning. Evening plans on Saturday turn soggy with up to 1″ of rain possible this weekend.

Off and on showers will turn a little more widespread as we head into Saturday evening. Right now, the timing of the rain will be crucial for those Saturday evening plans. (WMBF)

If you have plans Saturday, prepare for rain chances to increase later in the day on Saturday and throughout the overnight hours. The latest data suggests a few showers around for Sunday, but not as widespread or heavy.

Rain chances increase with the best round of rain coming LATE Saturday and into Sunday morning. A few lingering showers will continue throughout the day on Sunday. (WMBF)

Temperatures through the weekend will remain unseasonably warm, despite clouds and rain chances. Highs will be in the upper 60s to right around 70° for both days.

