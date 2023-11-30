Submit a Tip
Deputies investigating reports of gunfire in Florence County neighborhoods

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating two reports of gunfire that happened nearly a half-mile from each other.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called Wednesday night after reports of a shooting on South Oliver Drive. No one was hurt in the shooting, but officials said a pregnant woman fell to the floor in response to the gunfire. She was taken to a hospital, but no further details were provided on her condition.

Not long after, deputies were called to the nearby area of Pitty Pat Drive and Plantation Drive after reports of gunshots there. No injuries or property damage was reported after the sheriff’s office searched the area.

As of Thursday afternoon, it’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 80173.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

