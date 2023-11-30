Deputies investigate threat at N.C. middle school; student in custody

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A middle school student is now in custody after deputies said they made a threat.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office received information Thursday morning about a threat being made a Carver Middle School.

The school resource officers and Criminal Investigation Division started working the case, and identified the student involved.

Deputies said the student admitted to making the threat and is now in juvenile custody.

WMBF News has reached out to the school district to learn more about the nature of the threat and how administrators learned about it. We are waiting to hear back.

