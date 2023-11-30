Crash causing backups on Highway 501 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports a Thursday morning crash impacting traffic on Highway 501.

SCDOT said it happened at 7:27 a.m. on Highway 501 South at Highway 544, closing two left lanes of Highway 501.

According to SCDOT’s website, traffic is backed up to downtown Conway.

Further details of the crash have not been released.

