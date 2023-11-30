Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Crash causing backups on Highway 501 in Conway area

SCDOT said it happened at 7:27 a.m. on Highway 501 South at Highway 544, closing two left...
SCDOT said it happened at 7:27 a.m. on Highway 501 South at Highway 544, closing two left lanes of Highway 501.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports a Thursday morning crash impacting traffic on Highway 501.

SCDOT said it happened at 7:27 a.m. on Highway 501 South at Highway 544, closing two left lanes of Highway 501.

According to SCDOT’s website, traffic is backed up to downtown Conway.

Further details of the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Vanessa Ann Brantley
Ex-Marion County disability, special needs board employee accused of stealing from vulnerable adults
A sign at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.
Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

Get ready for more clouds, warmer temperatures and rain chances for the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Another cold morning ahead of weekend changes
Zackeus Kynard, a student at the College of Charleston, says he has been walking and paying...
Teen gifted car from Lowcountry nonprofit
Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence