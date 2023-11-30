Coastal Green Wellness is empowering wellness through cannabis education

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Green Wellness passion for Cannabis, education, and quality shines through in every aspect of their business.

It was founded by Myrtle Beach native David Spang in 2017.

They made history by becoming South Carolina’s first dedicated CBD retail location.

Their commitment to excellence has propelled them to become a trusted name in the industry, with five retail locations, a thriving e-commerce website, and a wholesale, distribution and white label service.

