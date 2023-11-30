Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina WR Jared Brown to enter transfer portal

(CCU Athletics)
By Michael Owens
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another piece of Coastal Carolina’s offense is heading to the transfer portal.

Wide receiver Jared Brown announced Thursday that he will enter the portal with two years of remaining eligibility.

Brown, a redshirt sophomore from Lilburn, Georgia, tallied nearly 1500 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Chanticleers. He was also a Freshman All-American selection from the Football Writers Association of America after last season.

Brown was also named to the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference first team before the 2023 season.

He now joins several other teammates, including quarterbacks Grayson McCall and Jarrett Guest, running back CJ Beasley and linebacker JT Killen as names who are set to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens next week.

The news also comes hours after Coastal Carolina was announced to play in the Hawai’i Bowl against San Joe State on Dec. 23.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

