Coastal Carolina to play San Jose State in Hawai’i Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is heading way out west for the football program’s fourth-ever bowl game.

It was announced Wednesday that the Chanticleers will play San Jose State in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 23.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m., with the game televised on ESPN.

The Chants are coming off a 7-5 season under first-year head coach Tim Beck. The Spartans are also coming off a 7-5 campaign and are heading to a bowl game for the second straight year.

