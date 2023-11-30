Coastal Carolina to play San Jose State in Hawai’i Bowl
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is heading way out west for the football program’s fourth-ever bowl game.
It was announced Wednesday that the Chanticleers will play San Jose State in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 23.
Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m., with the game televised on ESPN.
The Chants are coming off a 7-5 season under first-year head coach Tim Beck. The Spartans are also coming off a 7-5 campaign and are heading to a bowl game for the second straight year.
Click here for ticket information.
Stay with WMBF News updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.