Between the Antlers is located right on the water in beautiful Georgetown, SC

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Between the Antlers is an indigenous Georgetown, South Carolina restaurant.

It’s located between the steel mill and Front street, on a bluff called Vinegar Hill on the Sampit River, in the heart of Georgetown with a good view.

They hope you come visit them and all the restaurants here and realize why this is the greatest place in the world.

Learn more about them before you visit here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

