Carolina Carillon Christmas Parade returns for 70th year in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Carillon Parade is returning to kick start Christmas in Columbia for the 70th year.

The annual holiday tradition will march through the downtown area of Columbia Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

The parade starts at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Streets and will proceed down Sumter Street toward the University of South Carolina (USC) Horseshoe before ending on Senate Street.

WIS News 10 will begin live coverage of the parade at 10 a.m.

Here are the temporarily road closures ahead of the event:

Beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m.

Gervais Street and Sumter Street Gervais Street and Marion Street, Gervais Street and Main Street, Gervais Street and Bull Street, Gervais Street and Assembly Street.

Beginning at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Sumter Street and Elmwood Avenue, Main Street and Richland Street Main Street and Calhoun Street, Marion Street and Richland Street, Marion Street and Calhoun Street, Laurel Street and Sumter Street.

Laurel Street and Marion Street1700 Sumter Street.

Blanding Street and Sumter Street Blanding & Main Blanding & Marion.

1600 Sumter Street, Taylor Street and Sumter Street, Taylor Street and Main Street, Taylor Street and Marion Street,1300 Taylor Street, 1500 Sumter Street1400 Sumter Street.

Hampton Street and Sumter Street, Hampton Street and Main Street, 1200 Hampton Street, Hampton Street and Marion Street, 1300 Sumter Street, Lady Street and Sumter Street.

Lady Street and Main Street, 1200 Sumter Street, Gervais Street and Sumter Street.

Beginning at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Senate Street and Sumter Street, Pendleton Street and Sumter Street, Pendleton Street and Marion Street, Marion Street and Gervais Street, Marion Street and Senate Street, Bull Street and Senate Street.

This year you can expect marching bands, drill teams, local churches, dozens of beautiful floats and, of course, Santa Claus!

