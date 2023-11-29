Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Carolina Carillon Christmas Parade returns for 70th year in Columbia

The Carolina Carillon Parade is returning to kick start Christmas in Columbia for the 70th year.
The Carolina Carillon Parade is returning to kick start Christmas in Columbia for the 70th year.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Carillon Parade is returning to kick start Christmas in Columbia for the 70th year.

The annual holiday tradition will march through the downtown area of Columbia Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

The parade starts at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Streets and will proceed down Sumter Street toward the University of South Carolina (USC) Horseshoe before ending on Senate Street.

WIS News 10 will begin live coverage of the parade at 10 a.m.

Here are the temporarily road closures ahead of the event:

Beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m.

Gervais Street and Sumter Street Gervais Street and Marion Street, Gervais Street and Main Street, Gervais Street and Bull Street, Gervais Street and Assembly Street.

Beginning at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Sumter Street and Elmwood Avenue, Main Street and Richland Street Main Street and Calhoun Street, Marion Street and Richland Street, Marion Street and Calhoun Street, Laurel Street and Sumter Street.

Laurel Street and Marion Street1700 Sumter Street.

Blanding Street and Sumter Street Blanding & Main Blanding & Marion.

1600 Sumter Street, Taylor Street and Sumter Street, Taylor Street and Main Street, Taylor Street and Marion Street,1300 Taylor Street, 1500 Sumter Street1400 Sumter Street.

Hampton Street and Sumter Street, Hampton Street and Main Street, 1200 Hampton Street, Hampton Street and Marion Street, 1300 Sumter Street, Lady Street and Sumter Street.

Lady Street and Main Street, 1200 Sumter Street, Gervais Street and Sumter Street.

Beginning at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Senate Street and Sumter Street, Pendleton Street and Sumter Street, Pendleton Street and Marion Street, Marion Street and Gervais Street, Marion Street and Senate Street, Bull Street and Senate Street.

This year you can expect marching bands, drill teams, local churches, dozens of beautiful floats and, of course, Santa Claus!

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating bomb threat at Murrells Inlet MarshWalk
Murrells Inlet MarshWalk restaurants re-open after bomb threat ruled a hoax
Shandon Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14.
3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Holiday string lights generic
Rainy forecast cancels, postpones holiday events in Grand Strand on Saturday
Nyasia Jamary Crawford
Teachers, classmates mourn 16-year-old killed in Florence Co. car crash
Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. faces a slew of charges, including two counts of attempted...
Man charged with shooting Robeson Co. deputies to remain in jail, no motions taken

Latest News

Nicholas Locklear, Yanta Hunt
Deputies find nearly 2 kilos of cocaine in Robeson County, arrests made
Weekend rain chances
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers arrive this evening
Former Florence One superintendent, Larry Jackson, claims the district’s current...
Former F1SD administrator says district mishandled suspected high school rape
GRAPHIC: Marion County Animal Control seeks information in possible dog fighting ring investigation
Man charged with shooting Robeson Co. deputies to remain in jail, no motions taken