Vehicle collides with utility pole, overturns in Conway-area crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders were at the scene of a Conway-area crash on Wednesday that damaged a utility pole.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road and Oakmont Lane just before 3:30 p.m. The crash only involved one vehicle, according to the agency.

As of around 4 p.m., crews were working to replace the damaged pole. Drivers were also being asked to avoid the area. It’s also unclear how many power outages were caused by the crash.

No one was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

