Specialists aimed at tackling Horry County opioid epidemic begin work

HCFR said Kristian Edwards has a background in the substance use disorder recovery process,...
HCFR said Kristian Edwards has a background in the substance use disorder recovery process, and Rickey Covington has been with HCFR since 2018.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - After weeks of planning and orientation, Horry County Fire Rescue’s two newly hired harm reduction specialists are starting on the job.

HCFR first announced the position in July, saying it was part of an effort to curb the opioid crisis in Horry County.

The two new specialists, Kristian Edwards and Rickey Covington, will follow up with patients who have suffered an overdose and were administered Narcan.

“The goal is to turn lives around, save lives and minimize the negative impacts of the opioid epidemic on our region,” HCFR Assistant Chief Ben Lawson, who heads EMS operations for the organization, said. “We have the right guys for the job, and we’re excited to see them get to work.”

Edwards and Covington will also work closely with different recovery organizations in the community to try and get patients the help they need. That help includes things like available resources, fentanyl-testing kits, xylazine testing strips, sexual prophylactics and doses of naloxone.

HCFR hopes these new positions can help chip away at the opioid crisis.

“This is a statewide and nationwide problem, but it’s a Horry County problem for us,” HCFR Chief Joseph Tanner said. “Our numbers are high here, and the only way to try to reverse that is making these human-to-human connections, letting troubled individuals know someone cares and someone can help.”

The funding for the new positions is from money Horry County got from an opioid settlement involving lawsuits between the federal government and drugmakers.

In the last five years, HCFR has seen a “significant” increase in overdose-related emergencies, according to a news release.

