Robeson County man sentenced in federal case involving child found with fentanyl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man will spend over two decades behind bars after pleading guilty in a federal drug case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Clarence Jamar Graham was sentenced to 25 years for his role in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy dating back to 2020.

Court documents state Graham utilized a co-defendant, Jania Leggett, to sell fentanyl on his behalf while he was serving a state prison sentence in 2020. Witnesses told law enforcement that they saw AR-15-style rifles and small children in a home Leggett used as a hub for fentanyl sales.

After Graham was released from prison in October 2020, investigators learned he was using a hotel in the Lumberton area for drug sales made by both himself and Leggett. Later that month, the two were stopped by police. Officers noted Leggett had a .40 caliber handgun in her lap and that a small child was found in the back seat holding a bag of fentanyl.

Detectives later found a storage unit in Graham’s name that contained over 330 grams of fentanyl and nearly $47,000 in cash. An additional handgun was also found in Leggett’s purse along with “a variety of items used to package drugs for sale.”

Federal prosecutors said after Graham was arrested for the stop, he continued to run fentanyl sales from the Robeson County Jail. Multiple recorded jail calls show Graham giving directors to another co-conspirator about the prices and quantities of drugs being sold.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Graham was responsible for disturbing over 4,600 grams of fentanyl in 2020.

