Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say

Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of purses from the Coach store at Tanger Outlets in the Myrtle Beach area.(Source: HCPD)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for two women who they said swiped thousands of dollars in purses at the Tanger Outlets.

Surveillance video captured the women back in October going into the Coach store at the outlets of Highway 501 and grabbing multiple purses before leaving the store.

Police said the purses are valued at more than $2,000.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

The police department added that with the holiday season, be cautious about the potential sale of stolen goods.

“When buying something from a private party, it is best to verify their ownership of the item and conduct any exchange at a safe, highly-visible, well-lit location,” HCPD said.

🚨SHOPLIFTING CASE - $2,000+ IN COACH ITEMS🚨 On Oct. 24, 2023, the two individuals in the surveillance photos are...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

