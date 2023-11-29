Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - After sitting largely vacant for years, the Inlet Square Mall is set to get a makeover.

The Horry County Administration Committee met Tuesday afternoon where Assistant Administrator Barry Spivey revealed a single buyer purchased the mall with plans for redevelopment.

Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant, who represents the district where the mall is located, said given the mall’s position at the edge of the county, investing in the property is well worth it.

“Everybody knows Inlet Square Mall is the gateway to Horry County on the south end. The mall’s been sitting there for a long period of time undeveloped,” Servant explained.

However, Servant said he’s listening to his constituents’ concerns about traffic in the area, as more development would bring more traffic.

“One of the concerns for that community is really improving that intersection to increase capacity flow and make it safer,” Servant said. “With this increased congestion coming to the area and these sites, we want to make sure we’re staying ahead of the game and improving these intersections to have more foresight in that area.”

Also included in the redevelopment plans are several parcels of land in the vicinity of the mall.

Spivey said most of these parcels are either undeveloped, underdeveloped or in the redevelopment stage.

Both Servant and Spivey said the county plans to utilize those additional parcels to optimize traffic flow in the area.

As for what you’ll be able to find at the site of Inlet Square Mall, Servant said the final plans are still in the works, but there are lots of possibilities.

“I think they’re still formulating the final plans of what’s going to happen with this site,” Servant said. “I do expect there to be some restaurants, retail, and really a full demolition of the current site and rebuilding of all the new buildings there.”

Neither Servant nor Spivey has a timeline for the redevelopment project.

WMBF tried to contact the new owners, but we’re still waiting to hear back.

