Myrtle Beach’s Third Annual Polar Express is happening this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join the Myrtle Beach Park, Recreation, and Sports Tourism Friday, December 1, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot.

It’s Myrtle Beach’s Third Annual Polar Express holiday event.

Kids and parents are welcome to join them to drink hot cocoa, meet Santa Claus and enjoy an outdoor movie screening of “The Polar Express.”

Bring your family and start a new family holiday tradition.

