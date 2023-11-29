Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Myrtle Beach’s Third Annual Polar Express is happening this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join the Myrtle Beach Park, Recreation, and Sports Tourism Friday, December 1, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot.

It’s Myrtle Beach’s Third Annual Polar Express holiday event.

 Kids and parents are welcome to join them to drink hot cocoa, meet Santa Claus and enjoy an outdoor movie screening of “The Polar Express.”

Bring your family and start a new family holiday tradition.

Learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Ann Brantley
Ex-Marion County disability, special needs board employee accused of stealing from vulnerable adults
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
A sign at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.
Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works
Guest, a redshirt senior, has played several times this season, starting for an injured...
CCU quarterback, linebacker entering the transfer portal
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

Brava Med Spa (sponsored show)
Get your skin ready for the winter months with Brava Medspa
Long Bay Symphony: Messiah Concert
The Long Bay Symphony presents: Handel’s Messiah
Booth's Christmas Tree Farm
Start a family holiday tradition at Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm
Gst
Here are some tips and tricks to make sure you have a happy and safe Thanksgiving