Missing 85-year-old Scotland County man found safe over an hour away from home

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office announced a missing 85-year-old man has been found safe.

A Silver Alert was issued on Monday for Robert Alonzo Williams, who has early signs of cognitive issues.

Deputies said he was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday along Peeles Chapel Road in Laurel Hill.

The sheriff’s office said Williams was found around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by police in Apex, N.C., which is about 90 minutes away from Laurel Hill.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.