Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Miller Lite debuts ‘Beercracker’ nutcracker

Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.
Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.(Miller Lite via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is a great gift for the beer lover in your family.

Miller Lite is selling a “Beercracker” this holiday season.

It looks like the classic nutcracker we all know and love, but instead of cracking nuts, it is cracking open beers.

It has two beer openers, one in the mouth and another in his removable hat.

The “Beercrackers” are on sale through Dec. 1 on the Miller Lite website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest, a redshirt senior, has played several times this season, starting for an injured...
CCU quarterback, linebacker entering the transfer portal
Vanessa Ann Brantley
Ex-Marion County disability, special needs board employee accused of stealing from vulnerable adults
A sign at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.
Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Heritage Lane., where police found...
Coroner IDs 25-year-old killed in Florence shooting
Florence County Sheriff's Office
Missing 10-year-old Florence County boy found, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
US military Osprey aircraft with 8 aboard crashes off southern Japan, at least 1 dead
The U.S. military says a search and rescue operation is underway after a military aircraft...
US military aircraft crashes off coast of Japan
A woman has taken her love for dolls and her pride for HBCUs to create a line of dolls. (WFAA,...
Woman creates doll line representing HBCUs
HCFR said Kristian Edwards has a background in the substance use disorder recovery process,...
Specialists aimed at tackling Horry County opioid epidemic begin work
Rodney Nesmith
Man gets 20 years in Horry County drug case