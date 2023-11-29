Man gets 20 years in Horry County drug case
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty in an Horry County drug case earlier this week.
The 15th Circuit Solicitors Office said 52-year-old Rodney Nesmith, of Kingstree, was convicted by a jury of a third or subsequent offense of distribution of cocaine following a trial that began Monday.
A judge then sentenced Nesmith to two decades behind bars.
Further details about the case were not immediately available.
