Man gets 20 years in Horry County drug case

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty in an Horry County drug case earlier this week.

The 15th Circuit Solicitors Office said 52-year-old Rodney Nesmith, of Kingstree, was convicted by a jury of a third or subsequent offense of distribution of cocaine following a trial that began Monday.

A judge then sentenced Nesmith to two decades behind bars.

Further details about the case were not immediately available.

