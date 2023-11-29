Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Man gets 20 years in Horry County drug case

Rodney Nesmith
Rodney Nesmith(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty in an Horry County drug case earlier this week.

The 15th Circuit Solicitors Office said 52-year-old Rodney Nesmith, of Kingstree, was convicted by a jury of a third or subsequent offense of distribution of cocaine following a trial that began Monday.

A judge then sentenced Nesmith to two decades behind bars.

Further details about the case were not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest, a redshirt senior, has played several times this season, starting for an injured...
CCU quarterback, linebacker entering the transfer portal
Vanessa Ann Brantley
Ex-Marion County disability, special needs board employee accused of stealing from vulnerable adults
A sign at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.
Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Heritage Lane., where police found...
Coroner IDs 25-year-old killed in Florence shooting
Florence County Sheriff's Office
Missing 10-year-old Florence County boy found, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

HCFR said Kristian Edwards has a background in the substance use disorder recovery process,...
Specialists aimed at tackling Horry County opioid epidemic begin work
Robert Williams
Missing 85-year-old Scotland County man found safe over an hour away from home
Thanks to a national shortage, Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm said you can expect to see shorter...
The difference you might notice picking out the perfect Christmas tree this year
Cameron Dion Smith, 21, of Lumberton, is facing multiple charges including six counts of...
Man charged with shooting 6 at Lumberton restaurant