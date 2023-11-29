‘It feels great’: Family of 5 receives keys to new home through Horry County partnership

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Horry County family has a brand new home just in time for the holidays.

It wouldn’t have happened without three different organizations working together.

Horry County’s Habitat for Humanity, Horry Georgetown Homebuilders Association, and students at the Academy for Technology and Academics spent months building the home for mother of five, April Collier, and her family.

Collier signed up for Habitat for Humanity’s Homebuyer program in 2021, and after a lot of hard work and a few setbacks, the Colliers have the keys to their new home.

“It feels great,” Collier said. “I wanted to be able to provide a big enough house for my kids, at least have their own bedrooms, and we they finally got there.”

Collier said the 300 hours of sweat equity required before she could get her keys was well worth it.

“It was a lot of determination because I did way over the hours that I was supposed to have, but I ended up completing it,” she said. “Some days are harder than others, but I managed to make it through.”

Collier said the journey to get her new home took a lot of patience.

But she encourages anyone interested to sign up for Habitat for Humanity’s Homebuyer Program.

“It’s a great program,” said Collier. “If you decide to apply, apply. It takes patience, don’t give up. Even when it looks like it’s getting harder just keep pushing because you want greater and greater will come at the end.”

for more information on the program.

