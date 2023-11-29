Get in the holiday spirit with Nonna’s Taste of Italy at their Christmas Party

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join Nonna’s Taste of Italy December 9th and come enjoy a festive Christmas party.

Their main goal is for everyone to bring a new unwrapped Toys for Tots and if you do, you will be entered to win a Nonna’s gift card!

starting at 7:30pm; there will be festive drinks, and festive music by DJ deuces.

You don’t want to miss this epic holiday party!

