Get in the holiday spirit with Nonna’s Taste of Italy at their Christmas Party

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join Nonna’s Taste of Italy December 9th and come enjoy a festive Christmas party.

Their main goal is for everyone to bring a new unwrapped Toys for Tots and if you do, you will be entered to win a Nonna’s gift card!

starting at 7:30pm; there will be festive drinks, and festive music by DJ deuces.

You don’t want to miss this epic holiday party!

