FIRST ALERT: More frost Thursday morning, rainy weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One more cold morning before big changes arrive for the weekend.

THURSDAY

Temperatures will quickly fall tonight, heading back below-freezing for early Thursday morning. Expect widespread frost to develop ahead of sunrise.

We’ll see a few more clouds around throughout the day as warmer weather slowly filters in. Afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 50s on Thursday.

More frost early Thursday (WMBF)

FRIDAY

The clouds continue to increase Friday, with scattered showers possible later in the day. Despite the clouds, we continue to watch the temperatures climb, hitting 70° into the afternoon.

WEEKEND CHANGES

Rain chances increase late Saturday (WMBF)

Our best chance of rain arrives late Saturday, continuing into early Sunday morning. Evening plans for Saturday could turn soggy, with 1″ to 2″ of rain possible this weekend. We’ll see a few more showers around Sunday, but not as widespread or heavy.

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm this weekend, climbing close to 70° Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Widespread rain arrives late Saturday (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.