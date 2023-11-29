Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

FIRST ALERT: More frost Thursday morning, rainy weekend ahead

Another chilly start to Thursday
Another chilly start to Thursday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One more cold morning before big changes arrive for the weekend.

THURSDAY

Temperatures will quickly fall tonight, heading back below-freezing for early Thursday morning. Expect widespread frost to develop ahead of sunrise.

We’ll see a few more clouds around throughout the day as warmer weather slowly filters in. Afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 50s on Thursday.

More frost early Thursday
More frost early Thursday(WMBF)

FRIDAY

The clouds continue to increase Friday, with scattered showers possible later in the day. Despite the clouds, we continue to watch the temperatures climb, hitting 70° into the afternoon.

WEEKEND CHANGES

Rain chances increase late Saturday
Rain chances increase late Saturday(WMBF)

Our best chance of rain arrives late Saturday, continuing into early Sunday morning. Evening plans for Saturday could turn soggy, with 1″ to 2″ of rain possible this weekend. We’ll see a few more showers around Sunday, but not as widespread or heavy.

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm this weekend, climbing close to 70° Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Widespread rain arrives late Saturday
Widespread rain arrives late Saturday(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Ann Brantley
Ex-Marion County disability, special needs board employee accused of stealing from vulnerable adults
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
A sign at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.
Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works
Guest, a redshirt senior, has played several times this season, starting for an injured...
CCU quarterback, linebacker entering the transfer portal
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

It's a COLD & CHILLY morning as you step out the door.
FIRST ALERT: Coldest morning of the season, changes arrive this weekend
We’re waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far.
FIRST ALERT: Coldest morning of the season, changes arrive this weekend
WMBF News at 6
FIRST ALERT: Widespread freezing temperatures tonight, soggy weekend ahead
First freezing temperatures of the season arrive along the coast
FIRST ALERT: Widespread freezing temperatures tonight, soggy weekend ahead