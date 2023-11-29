FIRST ALERT: Coldest morning of the season, changes arrive this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to warm up the car, defrost the windshield and grab that warm cup of coffee!
CHILLY WEDNESDAY
Temperatures will struggle to climb this morning as you step out the door. Areas inland are in the middle 20s this morning, with the upper 20s to lower 30s for the Grand Strand. Like mentioned most of this week, bundle up! It’s going to be a breezy & chilly day ahead.
Despite plenty of sunshine today, temperatures will struggle as we head into the afternoon. We’ll spend most of the day in the upper 40s before we touch 50° for a high temperature. If you have plans to be outside this afternoon, you will want the extra layer for the entire day.
ANOTHER COLD NIGHT
As we head into this evening, we prepare for another round of freezing temperatures and frost Thursday morning. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the upper 20s inland with the low-mid 30s for the beaches.
Thankfully, after a cold start Thursday morning, warmer weather will start to filter back in as we climb into the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon.
BIG WEEKEND CHANGES
Much warmer weather arrives this weekend, along with better rain chances. Temperatures will soar, pushing back near 70° Friday through Sunday.
The latest data continues to suggest a few light showers later in the day on Friday. Right now, Friday’s rain looks to be scattered with many locations remaining dry. It’s the second round of rain that arrives Saturday afternoon that is looking more widespread.
Despite a drier Saturday morning, showers will work into the area by the early afternoon hours Saturday. In fact, we’ve now moved the best rain chance for the upcoming weekend to Saturday with a 70% of scattered downpours throughout the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. We’ll again dry out as we move into Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.