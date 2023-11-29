Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Coldest morning of the season, changes arrive this weekend

It's a COLD & CHILLY morning as you step out the door.
It's a COLD & CHILLY morning as you step out the door.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to warm up the car, defrost the windshield and grab that warm cup of coffee!

CHILLY WEDNESDAY

Temperatures will struggle to climb this morning as you step out the door. Areas inland are in the middle 20s this morning, with the upper 20s to lower 30s for the Grand Strand. Like mentioned most of this week, bundle up! It’s going to be a breezy & chilly day ahead.

Temperatures will start below freezing and climb into the middle 30s by the middle of the...
Temperatures will start below freezing and climb into the middle 30s by the middle of the morning.

Despite plenty of sunshine today, temperatures will struggle as we head into the afternoon. We’ll spend most of the day in the upper 40s before we touch 50° for a high temperature. If you have plans to be outside this afternoon, you will want the extra layer for the entire day.

Mostly sunny skies continue today but it will be a cold day on tap.
Mostly sunny skies continue today but it will be a cold day on tap.

ANOTHER COLD NIGHT

As we head into this evening, we prepare for another round of freezing temperatures and frost Thursday morning. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the upper 20s inland with the low-mid 30s for the beaches.

One more cold night tonight with temperatures below freezing inland.
One more cold night tonight with temperatures below freezing inland.

Thankfully, after a cold start Thursday morning, warmer weather will start to filter back in as we climb into the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon.

It's a chilly morning, but we will warm up into the upper 50s by tomorrow.
It's a chilly morning, but we will warm up into the upper 50s by tomorrow.

BIG WEEKEND CHANGES

Much warmer weather arrives this weekend, along with better rain chances. Temperatures will soar, pushing back near 70° Friday through Sunday.

The best rain chance of the weekend arrives Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours.
The best rain chance of the weekend arrives Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours.

The latest data continues to suggest a few light showers later in the day on Friday. Right now, Friday’s rain looks to be scattered with many locations remaining dry. It’s the second round of rain that arrives Saturday afternoon that is looking more widespread.

The latest data brings the best rain chance for the weekend with a 70% chance of showers.
The latest data brings the best rain chance for the weekend with a 70% chance of showers.

Despite a drier Saturday morning, showers will work into the area by the early afternoon hours Saturday. In fact, we’ve now moved the best rain chance for the upcoming weekend to Saturday with a 70% of scattered downpours throughout the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. We’ll again dry out as we move into Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

