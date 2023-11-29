Engineers announce New Year’s Day completion date for Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new year could mean a newly complete pier for Surfside Beach.

During Tuesday night’s Surfside Beach Town Council meeting, Zane Peterson Collins Engineering provided an update on the progress of the newly constructed Surfside Beach Pier.

Engineers said the project pier completion date is Jan. 1, 2024.

They added that they are working on the handrails which are expected to be reinstalled in a week, and they are still working on the pier’s ADA compliance.

There will be a walkthrough inspection on Dec. 21 to see how the progress is going with the ADA compliance.

Along with the pier completion date, town councilmembers received more information about putting cameras on the pier.

Leaders discussed installing 20 cameras on the pier for liability and security reasons. The footage would be viewed in the police station, but it won’t be monitored regularly and the video would be saved for a maximum of 30 days.

Councilmember William Kinken raised some concerns with the cameras not being constantly monitored.

“I’m a little concerned that it’s not monitored because part of the beauty of cameras is you can catch somebody on a drug act and deal with it,” Kinken said. “Then you might not ever know that that actually took place if you didn’t go back and look at the footage.”

The total cost for the camera project could cost between $50,000 and $100,000.

In the end, the town council did not take a vote on the cameras because they want to explore the option to reduce the number of cameras and get a second look at the cost, along with how the cameras would be monitored.

There have been a number of delays in the construction and opening of the newly constructed pier after it was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The town hopes to have a grand opening of the pier in May at the start of the busy summer season.

