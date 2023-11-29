The difference you might notice picking out the perfect Christmas tree this year

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Many of you may want a tall Fraser Fir as your living room centerpiece, but Christmas tree farmers say you might not need a step stool decorating this year.

Thanks to a national shortage, Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm said you can expect to see shorter Christmas trees this year.

Co-owner Lauren Booth said they were not able to get the popular Fraser Fir tree in any size taller than 8 feet, so they had to order shorter ones.

The farm was also only able to get around half of the usual amount of trees it orders from up north.

She said the shortage is not affecting sales, just forcing some people to go small or try something new.

“I’ve had a lot of customers who normally get that size that are either having to go with a shorter tree this year or one of the Balsam Firs,” Booth said. “Some people have to get a taller tree and cut it down a little bit, so whatever makes it happen for them.”

Booth said they do have plenty of trees over eight feet, but they do not have the same classic look and smell as Fraser Firs.

A shorter tree is not the only change you need to anticipate when shopping.

Booth said you can expect your perfect tree to cost more this year.

She said the cost for farmers went up this year and last year, so you can expect to spend around $10 to $50 more when looking for a real Christmas tree.

Shopper Jill Strickland said the price tag doesn’t really matter to her.

“It’s not really a bad price,” Strickland said. “You spend way more money than this a week at the grocery store. I mean, Christmas is only once a year, so why not get a live tree.”

Despite this year’s changes, you don’t want to wait too long to get a tree.

Booth’s said it normally sells out by mid-December.

