Deputies searching for missing 10-year-old Florence County boy

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Investigators say Thomas Locklair was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday at his home along Hemlock Road in the Scranton area.

He’s believed to be wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Locklair is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 80173.

