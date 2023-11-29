Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Deputies searching for missing 10-year-old Florence County boy

Florence County deputies are searching for 10-year-old Thomas Locklair who was last seen 5...
Florence County deputies are searching for 10-year-old Thomas Locklair who was last seen 5 p.m. Tuesday.(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Investigators say Thomas Locklair was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday at his home along Hemlock Road in the Scranton area.

He’s believed to be wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Locklair is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 80173.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies young North Carolina woman killed in weekend crash
G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill
Police investigate after reports of several shots fired outside Longs area bar
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 6 p.m. Monday to the wreck in the area...
1 hurt after two-car crash along Highway 501 in Conway area
Guest, a redshirt senior, has played several times this season, starting for an injured...
CCU quarterback, linebacker entering the transfer portal

Latest News

Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in...
S.C. native Darius Rucker to receive ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’ star next month
A sign at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.
Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works
The town council disbanded the entire election commission in early November.
Atlantic Beach moves to reinstate town election commission, remove 1 member
Vanessa Ann Brantley
S.C. Dept. of Disabilities and Special Needs employee accused of stealing from vulnerable adults