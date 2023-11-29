Coastal Carolina RB CJ Beasley to enter transfer portal

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another piece of Coastal Carolina’s offense is hitting the transfer portal.

Running back CJ Beasley announced his intention to transfer on Wednesday. The senior rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored eight touchdowns during his time with the Chanticleers.

Beasley joins quarterback Jarrett Guest, linebacker JT Killen and offensive lineman Mason Bowers as players from the program announcing they would be entering the portal this week.

In other transfer news, Carolina Forest High School alum Mason Garcia announced his intention to transfer from East Carolina on Tuesday.

Thank you Teal Nation!! pic.twitter.com/MtQ1er0lsj — CJ Beasley (@CJBeasley7x) November 29, 2023

