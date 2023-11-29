Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Coastal Carolina RB CJ Beasley to enter transfer portal

(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another piece of Coastal Carolina’s offense is hitting the transfer portal.

Running back CJ Beasley announced his intention to transfer on Wednesday. The senior rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored eight touchdowns during his time with the Chanticleers.

Beasley joins quarterback Jarrett Guest, linebacker JT Killen and offensive lineman Mason Bowers as players from the program announcing they would be entering the portal this week.

In other transfer news, Carolina Forest High School alum Mason Garcia announced his intention to transfer from East Carolina on Tuesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Ann Brantley
Ex-Marion County disability, special needs board employee accused of stealing from vulnerable adults
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
A sign at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.
Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works
Guest, a redshirt senior, has played several times this season, starting for an injured...
CCU quarterback, linebacker entering the transfer portal
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

Guest, a redshirt senior, has played several times this season, starting for an injured...
CCU quarterback, linebacker entering the transfer portal
Coastal Carolina’s Jarrett Guest and JT Killen took to social media Tuesday, announcing their...
CCU quarterback, linebacker entering the transfer portal
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is holding a news conference on Tuesday morning, one day...
Panthers owner to address Reich firing, introduce interim coach Chris Tabor
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start; other coaches let go