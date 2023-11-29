Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall is heading to the transfer portal.

The redshirt senior announced his intention to enter the portal on Wednesday. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

McCall is the only player to earn the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year honor three times and holds school records in total touchdowns and touchdown passes. He threw for just over 10,000 yards during his career with the Chanticleers.

McCall has not played since being injured on a hit during the Chants’ game against Arkansas State in October.

He previously entered the portal last December, but ultimately returned to Coastal Carolina for the 2023 season.

Thank you Coastal Carolina, for everything. I have entered the Transfer Portal as a Grad Transfer with 1 year of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/S8qHig00Qo — Gray (@McCall_Grayson) November 29, 2023

