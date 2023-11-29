Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach now accepting applications for annual ‘My Beach 101 Citizens Academy’

The city of Myrtle Beach will be offering an 8-week course in 2024 that teaches residents about all the ins and outs of where they live.
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach residents have the chance to learn all about what their city has to offer and how it operates.

City leaders said whether you’ve lived in Myrtle Beach for six months or six decades, the “My Beach 101″ Citizens Academy offers residents a chance to learn their city inside and out.

It’s an eight-week course geared to educate and explore the city’s departments, putting a face to those who help make Myrtle Beach what it is.

Those attending the class also have the opportunity to learn about the city’s rich history.

Residents can expect to build a better understanding of how the city works from several city departments such as police, fire, and the public works departments.

Director of Neighborhood Services, Cookie Goings, said people often take some of the city’s departments for granted, but this class aims to change that.

“There are people who are up and on the job at 3 and 4 in the morning getting things ready for us when we roll out of bed at 7 or 8,” she explained. “They’ve already been on the job getting the beaches ready, making sure that the streets are clean, so you get to connect a name with a face and a representative of every department so that we gain a greater understanding and appreciation.”

Going said the classes will be held on Thursdays starting mid-January, and dinner will also be served to those in attendance.

Spots tend to fill up quickly, so click here to sign up or call Neighborhood Services at 843- 918 -1062 for more information.

