Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Authorities release name, charges of suspect in deadly Robeson County hit-and-run

Barry Robert Smith is wanted on multiple charges, including felony hit and run and misdemeanor...
Barry Robert Smith is wanted on multiple charges, including felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to First Sgt. Sherwood Lewis.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says warrants have been drawn for the suspect in a deadly Monday hit-and-run crash. This comes as the search for him continues.

Barry Robert Smith is wanted on multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to First Sgt. Sherwood Lewis.

The crash Smith is being charged with happened around 5:18 a.m. on Highway 71.

At the scene, troopers said they learned Smith drove into the path of another car, causing a head-on crash. A witness to the crash told troopers that Smith left his car and ran away.

Smith remains on the run, according to Lewis.

Lewis said authorities are making “every effort to ensure that justice is done for the victim and the family of the victim.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Ann Brantley
Ex-Marion County disability, special needs board employee accused of stealing from vulnerable adults
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
A sign at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.
Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works
Guest, a redshirt senior, has played several times this season, starting for an injured...
CCU quarterback, linebacker entering the transfer portal
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department did not release the names and charges of the suspects.
3 people to be charged in transgender woman from Florence’s death, officials say
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal
Robeson County man sentenced in federal case involving child found with fentanyl
Rodney Nesmith
Man gets 20 years in Horry County drug case