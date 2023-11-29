Activists call for change in Florence One Schools after alleged rape at high school

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Advocates with Racial Justice Network are calling for a change in Florence One Schools after an alleged assault at West Florence High School.

Parents at West Florence High School claim it took 12 days for school officials to notify them about an alleged rape in the school’s bathroom.

The manner in which this incident was handled was unsafe, careless, and unprofessional,” said Shelly Williams, the regional director for Racial Justice Network. “There is no way any parent or student should have to ever endure such treatment.”

Activists said that is only the tip of the iceberg. They said this is not the first time an alleged sexual assault in the district has been handled poorly. They also said students’ accommodations have been swept under the rug and that policies disproportionately impact black students, even though they make up a majority of the school district.

Activists also claim Superintendent Richard O’Malley has changed policies to give himself more power, allegedly removing power from the school board.

“The appeals process is supposed to be made to the board, but Dr. O’Malley has subjugated that process to where the appeal goes directly to him, said Elder James Williams, president of Racial Justice Network’s Florence chapter. “So when you appeal him, it goes back to him.”

In addition to being involved with the Racial Justice Network, Shelly Williams is also a Florence District One parent. She said law enforcement removed her, alongside a student and another activist from school property, even though they had an appointment set up. She said this violates the South Carolina Parental Bill of Rights.

“We know that with safety concerns today that police are allowed to be on the school campus. They’re supposed to be there for safety, not to do administrative work, like dealing with parents,” said Elder Williams.

Florence councilwoman LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson was also at Wednesday’s press conference. She’s also a Florence District One parent and said these issues concern her twofold.

“You always want to make sure that your child is safe and everything is going right and they can be the best student that they can be,” said NeSmith-Jackson. “So, it’s alarming to hear, but I think we as a community, we’re resilient and were going to come together and get all of this fixed.”

A representative from Florence District One told WMBF News that the district currently has no comment. Activists with the Racial Justice Network said they will be meeting with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. They are also trying to set up a meeting with state superintendent Ellen Weaver.

