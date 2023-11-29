Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence

By WMBF News Staff and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF/WIS) - Three people have been identified as persons of interest in connection to the death of a transgender woman from Florence, according to our sister station in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department did not release the names connected to Shandon Floyd’s death. However, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department did say they live in the Columbia area.

Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14. Since then, deputies have been investigating Floyd’s death and friends and loved ones remembered her life.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Friends, loved ones remember transgender woman found dead in Columbia

Before she was found dead, Floyd was last seen Nov. 9 in Columbia.

An incident report shows Floyd and a friend were visiting Columbia from Florence and staying together at the Roadway Inn on Berkshire Drive, which is about 10 miles from where her body was found.

Floyd’s friend told Richland County deputies that he let her borrow his car around 3 a.m. Nov. 9 but she hadn’t returned as of 7:15 p.m. that same day.

According to WIS, Floyd took a man she had been hanging out with to a store. Surveillance video captured two people getting out of the car, making it the last time Floyd was seen.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said an initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Editor’s note: The Richland County Sheriff’s Department previously provided information that persons of interest were suspects and were related to Shandon Floyd, but have since said that information was incorrect.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Ann Brantley
Ex-Marion County disability, special needs board employee accused of stealing from vulnerable adults
Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
A sign at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.
Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works
Guest, a redshirt senior, has played several times this season, starting for an injured...
CCU quarterback, linebacker entering the transfer portal
Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old...
Teachers remember 6-year-old who died during hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

3 persons of interest ID’d in connection to death of transgender woman from Florence
Vehicle collides with utility pole, overturns in Conway-area crash
Pawleys Island looks to alleviate flooding issues with $250K in state funds
A Horry County family has a brand new home just in time for the holidays.
'It feels great': Family of five moves into Horry County home through homebuyer program
Activists call for change in Florence One Schools after alleged rape at high school