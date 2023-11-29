Submit a Tip
3 people to be charged in transgender woman from Florence’s death, officials say

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department did not release the names and charges of the suspects.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department did not release the names and charges of the suspects.(Source: Floyd family)
By WMBF News Staff and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF/WIS) - Three people will be facing charges in connection to the death of a transgender woman from Florence, according to our sister station in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department did not release the names and charges of the suspects connected to Shandon Floyd’s death. However, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department did say the suspects live in the Columbia area.

Floyd was found dead in Columbia on Nov. 14. Since then, deputies have been investigating Floyd’s death and friends and loved ones remembered her life.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Friends, loved ones remember transgender woman found dead in Columbia

Before she was found dead, Floyd was last seen Nov. 9 in Columbia.

An incident report shows Floyd and a friend were visiting Columbia from Florence and staying together at the Roadway Inn on Berkshire Drive, which is about 10 miles from where her body was found.

Floyd’s friend told Richland County deputies that he let her borrow his car around 3 a.m. Nov. 9 but she hadn’t returned as of 7:15 p.m. that same day.

According to WIS, Floyd took a man she had been hanging out with to a store. Surveillance video captured two people getting out of the car, making it the last time Floyd was seen.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said an initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Editor’s note: The Richland County Sheriff’s Office previously provided information that the suspects were related to Shandon Floyd, but have since said that information was incorrect.

