Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

17-year-old shot and killed 6-year-old during hunting accident, SCDNR Officials say

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Ashley Jones
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is releasing new details involving the shooting death of a 6-year-old.

Avery Davis was shot Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County by a 17-year-old and died the next morning.

The Orangeburg County Coroner said Avery was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said while Avery’s death has been ruled accidental, they are not addressing whether criminal charges could be coming.

As the investigation continues the St. Matthews community is doing what they can to keep Avery’s memory alive.

Monday night was one of the final escorts for Davis.

Avery’s mother, father, and sister escorted his body to the operating room at Prisma Health for his organs to be donated.

“We loved Avery and were going to miss him,” Francie Daniel said.

Daniel was Avery’s first-grade teacher who attended Avery’s honor walk Monday evening.

“Avery was just the brightest little light. He was the bubbliest little boy with the best smile, fun loving, just all boy, loved to be with his friends, loved sports, and he was happiest in the woods,” she said.

A young outdoorsman is how people would describe him, but Avery’s reading teacher said he also had a knack for writing.

“Anything writing about ducks, bats, trains, anything hunting he just loved it,” said Billie Walling, Avery’s teacher.

Avery was killed during a hunting accident, just a day after Thanksgiving. The Orangeburg County Coroner said Avery died of a gunshot wound to the side of the head. 

The tragic turn of events not only hit the community hard but Avery’s classmates as well.

“It was obviously very tough for his classmates to learn,” Daniel said. “We’re a close class, but we had a lot of help at school today. We had grief counselors and we’re just loving on each other.”

Avery’s teachers said he’ll be remembered for not just how he died, but how he lived and the legacy he’s leaving behind.

A family friend said four of Avery’s organs matched up with recipients and he will now be able to change the lives of five patients.

Faculty staff and students at Calhoun Academy dressed in camo Tuesday in Avery’s honor.

Funeral arrangements for Avery will be finalized Wednesday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies young North Carolina woman killed in weekend crash
G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill
Police investigate after reports of several shots fired outside Longs area bar
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 6 p.m. Monday to the wreck in the area...
1 hurt after two-car crash along Highway 501 in Conway area
Guest, a redshirt senior, has played several times this season, starting for an injured...
CCU quarterback, linebacker entering the transfer portal

Latest News

Horry County police are searching for these two women who they said took over $2,000 worth of...
Over $2,000 worth of Coach purses stolen at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in...
S.C. native Darius Rucker to receive ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’ star next month
Florence County deputies are searching for 10-year-old Thomas Locklair who was last seen 5...
Deputies searching for missing 10-year-old Florence County boy
A sign at the entrance to the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.
Nearly vacant Inlet Square Mall purchased, redevelopment plans in the works