1 charged in Darlington Co. carjacking attempt where victim refused to get out

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the men accused of using a gun to try and carjack a woman on Thanksgiving is behind bars.

J’quayvias Rahshaad Wingate is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The charges stem from an attempted carjacking Thursday night at a gas station in the Hartsville area. Around 11 p.m., at the Refueld Store at 5th Street and West Bobo Newsome Highway, two armed men tried to steal a woman’s car, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman in the car refused to get out and started blowing her car horn until the suspects ran off.

One of the two men, Wingate, was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies said Wingate’s arrest was the result of the investigation and help from the public.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the other suspect had been identified. However, they did say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with knowledge about the incident can contact the sheriff’s office at 843-398-4501.

Wingate is currently booked in the Darlington County Detention Center.

